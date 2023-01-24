Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 40 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $16,188,490. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot Trading Up 4.8 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $345.93 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $596.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

