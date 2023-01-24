Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.42, RTT News reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $277.00 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,538 shares of company stock worth $10,424,284. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Danaher by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.46.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

