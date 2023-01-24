Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €48.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Danone Price Performance

Danone stock opened at €50.31 ($54.68) on Monday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($78.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €49.98 and a 200-day moving average of €50.75.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

