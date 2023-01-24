Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,762,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 4,329,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,506.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €7.70 ($8.37) to €8.00 ($8.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

