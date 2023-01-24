DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 62,708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,824,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 318.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after buying an additional 248,510 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3,458.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,046,000 after buying an additional 234,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 266.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after buying an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVA opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

