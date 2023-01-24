Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

