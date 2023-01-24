DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,709,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,204,000 after acquiring an additional 37,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

