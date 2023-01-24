Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 118,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dermata Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dermata Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRMA. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Further Reading

