Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $150.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

