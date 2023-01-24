Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $51,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Hess were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Hess by 596.3% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 11.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 34.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hess by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $155.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

