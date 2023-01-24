Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $350.33 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

