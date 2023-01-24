Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.6 %

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

