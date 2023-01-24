Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.