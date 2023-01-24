Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 675 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

