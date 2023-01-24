Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 120 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.13. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

