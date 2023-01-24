Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 194 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in LKQ were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

