Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 230 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 37.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $88,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equity Residential by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 236,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 117,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

