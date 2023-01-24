Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 78 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 134,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,700,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,474,000 after buying an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

