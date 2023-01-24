Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,113.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $185.74 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.98.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

