Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diodes were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after acquiring an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diodes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 266.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

