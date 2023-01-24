Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 70,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $772.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $347.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. Analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Distribution Solutions Group



Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company. It provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer, and the industrial technologies markets. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

