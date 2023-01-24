Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in December

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 1,098,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.3 days.

BEVFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $337.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

