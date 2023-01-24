Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.2 %
Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,375,000 after acquiring an additional 86,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
