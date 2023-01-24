Dover Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dover in a research report issued on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Shares of DOV opened at $141.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $175.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

