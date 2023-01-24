DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Insider James A. T. Dow Acquires 89,000 Shares of Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) insider James A. T. Dow acquired 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £81,880 ($101,374.27).

DSW Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

DSW stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 8.99. DSW Capital plc has a 52-week low of GBX 84 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.73). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.33.

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. DSW Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DSW Capital

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

(Get Rating)

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

