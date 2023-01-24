DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,236 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $46,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,613,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,079,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after purchasing an additional 467,413 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

DTM opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

