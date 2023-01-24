Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 448,593 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7,977.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 210,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207,420 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $15,564,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $131.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.