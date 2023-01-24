Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.9 %
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $500.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $501.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
