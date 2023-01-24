Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $500.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $501.44.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

