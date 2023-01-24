Duality Advisers LP Has $869,000 Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 1.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Globant by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.13.

Shares of GLOB opened at $170.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $154.40 and a one year high of $286.63.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

