Duality Advisers LP Invests $695,000 in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRO. Amundi increased its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FRO stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.28. Frontline plc has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.85.
FRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
