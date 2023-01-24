Duality Advisers LP Takes $688,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

