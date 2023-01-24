Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,185 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,221.67 ($15.13).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($13.99) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.00) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 1,300 ($16.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

DNLM opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.40) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 996.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 869.85. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 659.50 ($8.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,354 ($16.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,288.10.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.48), for a total transaction of £436,654.08 ($540,614.19).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

