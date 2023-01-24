Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $30,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

