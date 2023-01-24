Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,737,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

