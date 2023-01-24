Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,134 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 8,100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

CUZ stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

