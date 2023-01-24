Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Update

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Embecta Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Embecta has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Embecta will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

