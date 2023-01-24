Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 30,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 244,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 105,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 31,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.