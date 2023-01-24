Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $222.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $245.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

