Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.13.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Equifax Trading Down 0.2 %
EFX stock opened at $222.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $245.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.89.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
