Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procter & Gamble in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.05 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 65,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

