Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRTX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.83 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $336.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 848.19% and a negative net margin of 220.55%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after buying an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after buying an additional 3,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,388,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 424,558 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.