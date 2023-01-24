Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,299,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,124,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after buying an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $20,823,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.