Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

