Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $24.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.40 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.25%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

