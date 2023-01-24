Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Essex Property Trust worth $34,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 400,270 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,981,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

NYSE:ESS opened at $216.87 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.59.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

