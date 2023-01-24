Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.3 %

ETD opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.