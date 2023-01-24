Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 275 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.16.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.76.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

