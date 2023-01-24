Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 49 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.4% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 14,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,572 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

PXD opened at $241.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $194.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

