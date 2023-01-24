Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $182.34.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.92.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

