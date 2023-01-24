Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $318,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

Nucor Trading Up 0.2 %

Nucor Increases Dividend

Shares of NUE stock opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

