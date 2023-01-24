Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $338.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.63 and a 200-day moving average of $290.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.72.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

